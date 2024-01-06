Saturday's contest features the Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) and the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) squaring off at Redhawk Center (on January 6) at 6:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Seattle U.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 73, Cal Baptist 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle U (-7.5)

Seattle U (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Seattle U has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal Baptist is 3-9-0. The Redhawks are 5-8-0 and the Lancers are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Seattle U is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Cal Baptist has gone 2-8 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball while allowing 64.9 per contest to rank 49th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential overall.

Seattle U wins the rebound battle by 6.0 boards on average. It collects 37.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 137th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.5 per contest.

Seattle U makes 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Redhawks' 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 151st in college basketball, and the 82.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Seattle U and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Redhawks commit 12.7 per game (270th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (108th in college basketball play).

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) and give up 65.5 per contest (61st in college basketball).

Cal Baptist records 38.6 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) while conceding 33.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Cal Baptist connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Cal Baptist forces 11.1 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball).

