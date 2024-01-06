How to Watch Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redhawk Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Seattle U Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- Seattle U has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 91st.
- The Redhawks average 75.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.5 the Lancers allow.
- Seattle U is 9-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Cal Baptist Stats Insights
- This season, Cal Baptist has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Lancers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 196th.
- The Lancers put up just 4.2 more points per game (69.1) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (64.9).
- Cal Baptist is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison
- Seattle U is scoring 79.5 points per game this year at home, which is 14.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.0).
- In 2023-24, the Redhawks are giving up 64.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 65.3.
- Seattle U is sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 31.3% away from home.
Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison
- At home Cal Baptist is scoring 70.2 points per game, 3.2 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).
- The Lancers allow 63.9 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.
- At home, Cal Baptist knocks down 6.3 3-pointers per game, 1.1 fewer than it averages away (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.0%) than on the road (35.2%) too.
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 79-73
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 73-61
|Don Haskins Center
|1/4/2024
|Utah Tech
|W 70-53
|Redhawk Center
|1/6/2024
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Redhawk Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|@ UT Arlington
|-
|College Park Center
Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/27/2023
|Chicago State
|W 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 66-61
|Pan American Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Utah Valley
|L 65-58
|UCCU Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Redhawk Center
|1/11/2024
|Tarleton State
|-
|CBU Events Center
|1/13/2024
|Abilene Christian
|-
|CBU Events Center
