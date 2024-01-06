The Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redhawk Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seattle U Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Lancers allow to opponents.

Seattle U has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 91st.

The Redhawks average 75.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.5 the Lancers allow.

Seattle U is 9-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

This season, Cal Baptist has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Lancers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 196th.

The Lancers put up just 4.2 more points per game (69.1) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (64.9).

Cal Baptist is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison

Seattle U is scoring 79.5 points per game this year at home, which is 14.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.0).

In 2023-24, the Redhawks are giving up 64.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 65.3.

Seattle U is sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 31.3% away from home.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison

At home Cal Baptist is scoring 70.2 points per game, 3.2 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).

The Lancers allow 63.9 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.

At home, Cal Baptist knocks down 6.3 3-pointers per game, 1.1 fewer than it averages away (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.0%) than on the road (35.2%) too.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech W 79-73 Redhawk Center 12/30/2023 @ UTEP W 73-61 Don Haskins Center 1/4/2024 Utah Tech W 70-53 Redhawk Center 1/6/2024 Cal Baptist - Redhawk Center 1/11/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse 1/13/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule