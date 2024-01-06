The Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redhawk Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • Seattle U has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at 91st.
  • The Redhawks average 75.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.5 the Lancers allow.
  • Seattle U is 9-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Cal Baptist Stats Insights

  • This season, Cal Baptist has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks sit at 196th.
  • The Lancers put up just 4.2 more points per game (69.1) than the Redhawks give up to opponents (64.9).
  • Cal Baptist is 8-5 when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison

  • Seattle U is scoring 79.5 points per game this year at home, which is 14.5 more points than it is averaging in away games (65.0).
  • In 2023-24, the Redhawks are giving up 64.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 65.3.
  • Seattle U is sinking 7.5 three-pointers per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.2% in home games and 31.3% away from home.

Cal Baptist Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Cal Baptist is scoring 70.2 points per game, 3.2 more than it is averaging on the road (67.0).
  • The Lancers allow 63.9 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.
  • At home, Cal Baptist knocks down 6.3 3-pointers per game, 1.1 fewer than it averages away (7.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (30.0%) than on the road (35.2%) too.

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech W 79-73 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ UTEP W 73-61 Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 Utah Tech W 70-53 Redhawk Center
1/6/2024 Cal Baptist - Redhawk Center
1/11/2024 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/13/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

Cal Baptist Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/27/2023 Chicago State W 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ New Mexico State L 66-61 Pan American Center
1/4/2024 @ Utah Valley L 65-58 UCCU Center
1/6/2024 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
1/11/2024 Tarleton State - CBU Events Center
1/13/2024 Abilene Christian - CBU Events Center

