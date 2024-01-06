Can we count on Seattle U to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Seattle U's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Seattle U ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 NR NR 172

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U's best wins

Seattle U picked up its best win of the season on December 20 by registering a 79-73 overtime victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the No. 87-ranked team based on the RPI. Cameron Tyson led the offense versus Louisiana Tech, compiling 33 points. Next on the team was Kobe Williamson with 11 points.

Next best wins

79-67 at home over UCSD (No. 186/RPI) on November 26

70-53 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on January 4

71-60 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on November 8

48-46 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 254/RPI) on January 6

73-61 on the road over UTEP (No. 269/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Seattle U's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 8-1

The Redhawks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Seattle U faces the 235th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Redhawks' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Seattle U has 16 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Seattle U's next game

Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Seattle U Redhawks

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros vs. Seattle U Redhawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Seattle U games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.