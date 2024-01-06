The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) play a fellow WAC squad, the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redhawk Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Seattle U Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle U Players to Watch

  • Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank
158th 76.0 Points Scored 70.4 282nd
71st 66.2 Points Allowed 65.8 66th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 39.5 67th
200th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd
205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.0 229th
158th 13.9 Assists 11.2 324th
251st 12.6 Turnovers 11.7 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.