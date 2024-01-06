Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) play a fellow WAC squad, the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redhawk Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Seattle U Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Cal Baptist Rank
|158th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|70.4
|282nd
|71st
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|66th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|39.5
|67th
|200th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|102nd
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.0
|229th
|158th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.2
|324th
|251st
|12.6
|Turnovers
|11.7
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.