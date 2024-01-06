The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4, 1-1 WAC) play a fellow WAC squad, the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Redhawk Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Seattle U Players to Watch

Cameron Tyson: 19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Alex Schumacher: 13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Dawson: 6.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Seattle U vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison

Seattle U Rank Seattle U AVG Cal Baptist AVG Cal Baptist Rank 158th 76.0 Points Scored 70.4 282nd 71st 66.2 Points Allowed 65.8 66th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 39.5 67th 200th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.2 102nd 205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.0 229th 158th 13.9 Assists 11.2 324th 251st 12.6 Turnovers 11.7 175th

