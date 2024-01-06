On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Sebastian Aho going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Aho scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.

Aho averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away W 5-1 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:07 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:07 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:17 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:47 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:51 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.