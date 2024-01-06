What are Seton Hall's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 NR NR 54

Seton Hall's best wins

Seton Hall's best win this season came on December 20 in a 75-60 victory over the No. 4 UConn Huskies. Kadary Richmond led the charge versus UConn, compiling 23 points. Second on the team was Dre Davis with 17 points.

Next best wins

78-75 at home over Marquette (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 6

61-57 on the road over Providence (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 3

70-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 112/RPI) on December 12

93-87 over Missouri (No. 145/RPI) on December 17

70-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 170/RPI) on November 6

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Seton Hall is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Seton Hall has drawn the 45th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Pirates have 16 games remaining this year, including five versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Seton Hall's upcoming schedule includes three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Georgetown Hoyas vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Georgetown Hoyas vs. Seton Hall Pirates Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

