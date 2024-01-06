When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Simon Benoit score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benoit stats and insights

  • Benoit is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Benoit has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benoit recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 2-1 OT
1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 16:01 Away W 3-0
12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 3-2
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 9-3
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.