Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 6?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Simon Benoit score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Benoit has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 157 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 7-3
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
