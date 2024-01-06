Should you wager on Simon Holmstrom to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

Holmstrom has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

He has a 30.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 109 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:20 Away W 5-1 1/2/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:32 Away L 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 12:55 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:01 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:31 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:54 Home L 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

