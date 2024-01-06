Will Simon Nemec find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Nemec has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Nemec has picked up one assist on the power play.

Nemec averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Nemec recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 2 1 1 18:14 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 20:23 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:54 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:38 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 6-3

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

