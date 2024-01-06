Can we count on Stanford to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Stanford's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 2-2 NR NR 148

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford's best wins

Stanford took down the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in a 100-82 win on December 31. It was its signature win of the season. Against Arizona, Kanaan Carlyle led the team by recording 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

95-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 17

88-79 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 163/RPI) on November 6

88-64 at home over San Diego (No. 171/RPI) on December 3

59-53 on the road over UCLA (No. 249/RPI) on January 3

82-64 at home over Idaho (No. 291/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Stanford is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinal are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Stanford gets the 35th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Cardinal's 14 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

As far as Stanford's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal

Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Stanford games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.