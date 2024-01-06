2024 NCAA Bracketology: Stanford March Madness Odds | January 8
Can we count on Stanford to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Stanford's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +25000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Stanford ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|2-2
|NR
|NR
|148
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stanford's best wins
Stanford took down the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats in a 100-82 win on December 31. It was its signature win of the season. Against Arizona, Kanaan Carlyle led the team by recording 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 95-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 17
- 88-79 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 163/RPI) on November 6
- 88-64 at home over San Diego (No. 171/RPI) on December 3
- 59-53 on the road over UCLA (No. 249/RPI) on January 3
- 82-64 at home over Idaho (No. 291/RPI) on December 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stanford's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Stanford is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 32nd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinal are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Stanford gets the 35th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Cardinal's 14 remaining games this season, two are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.
- As far as Stanford's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Stanford's next game
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Stanford games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.