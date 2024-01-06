In the upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on T.J. Brodie to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 35 games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Brodie has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 157 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Ducks 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 2-1 OT 1/2/2024 Kings 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-0 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:24 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:38 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:36 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.