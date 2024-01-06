Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're thinking about a bet on Thompson against the Penguins, we have plenty of info to help.

Tage Thompson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 17:59 on the ice per game.

Thompson has scored a goal in a game 10 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Thompson has a point in 16 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Thompson has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Thompson goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thompson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 29 Games 4 24 Points 3 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

