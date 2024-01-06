2024 NCAA Bracketology: Temple March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Temple be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Temple ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|151
Temple's best wins
Temple's signature win this season came against the Wichita State Shockers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI. Temple took home the 68-61 win at home on January 7. Hysier Miller, as the top scorer in the victory over Wichita State, tallied 19 points, while Matteo Picarelli was second on the team with 11.
Next best wins
- 66-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 146/RPI) on November 14
- 78-73 over Albany (NY) (No. 178/RPI) on December 10
- 106-99 at home over La Salle (No. 198/RPI) on November 29
- 55-54 over Portland (No. 246/RPI) on December 24
- 85-65 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on November 6
Temple's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Based on the RPI, Temple has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Temple has the 176th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Owls have 16 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Temple has 16 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Temple's next game
- Matchup: Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
