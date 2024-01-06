When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Temple be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 151

Temple's best wins

Temple's signature win this season came against the Wichita State Shockers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in the RPI. Temple took home the 68-61 win at home on January 7. Hysier Miller, as the top scorer in the victory over Wichita State, tallied 19 points, while Matteo Picarelli was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

66-64 on the road over Drexel (No. 146/RPI) on November 14

78-73 over Albany (NY) (No. 178/RPI) on December 10

106-99 at home over La Salle (No. 198/RPI) on November 29

55-54 over Portland (No. 246/RPI) on December 24

85-65 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on November 6

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, Temple has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Temple has the 176th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Owls have 16 games left on the schedule, with 12 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Temple has 16 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Temple's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates

Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

