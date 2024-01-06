On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Tomas Hertl going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in nine of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

On the power play he has five goals, plus four assists.

Hertl averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 2-1 1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-3 12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.