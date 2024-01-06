On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Tomas Hertl going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

  • Hertl has scored in nine of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus four assists.
  • Hertl averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 118 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Jets 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 2-1
1/2/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 5-3
12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0

Sharks vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

