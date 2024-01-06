The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Hertl in the Sharks-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tomas Hertl vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -21).

In nine of 38 games this season, Hertl has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hertl has a point in 19 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points eight times.

Hertl has an assist in 11 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hertl has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Hertl Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 38 Games 2 28 Points 0 13 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

