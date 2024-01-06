Tomas Hertl Game Preview: Sharks vs. Maple Leafs - January 6
The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, are in action Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Hertl in the Sharks-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Tomas Hertl vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Sharks vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Hertl Season Stats Insights
- Hertl has averaged 20:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -21).
- In nine of 38 games this season, Hertl has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Hertl has a point in 19 games this season (out of 38), including multiple points eight times.
- Hertl has an assist in 11 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Hertl has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.
Hertl Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 118 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- The team's +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|38
|Games
|2
|28
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
