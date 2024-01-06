Will Towson be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Towson's full tournament resume.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 198

Towson's best wins

On December 6, Towson picked up its signature win of the season, an 81-71 victory over the UMass Minutemen, a top 100 team (No. 82), according to the RPI. Against UMass, Christian May led the team by putting up 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

67-64 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 91/RPI) on January 6

65-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on December 22

66-62 at home over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on November 12

67-58 at home over Morgan State (No. 342/RPI) on November 26

70-49 on the road over Coppin State (No. 358/RPI) on November 9

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Towson is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Towson has been handed the 147th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 16 games remaining this year, including six against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Towson's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Towson Tigers vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Towson Tigers vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV Channel: FloHoops

