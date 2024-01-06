Should you bet on Travis Konecny to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Calgary Flames face off on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

  • Konecny has scored in 14 of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Konecny has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Konecny's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have given up 120 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 26:18 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 2 1 1 15:29 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 2 0 2 18:38 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:55 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:12 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

