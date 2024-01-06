What are Tulsa's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-2 NR NR 234

Tulsa's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Tulsa took down the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in an 88-77 win on December 5. That signature victory over Loyola Chicago featured a team-high 15 points from Keaston Willis. PJ Haggerty, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-72 at home over Missouri State (No. 147/RPI) on December 16

72-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 165/RPI) on November 16

65-59 at home over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on December 22

79-50 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 19

90-70 at home over South Carolina State (No. 331/RPI) on November 20

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

The Golden Hurricane have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Tulsa has the 318th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Golden Hurricane have 12 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Tulsa has 16 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Charlotte 49ers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

