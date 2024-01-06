Will Tyler Bertuzzi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 6?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tyler Bertuzzi light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bertuzzi stats and insights
- In six of 36 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Bertuzzi averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 157 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Bertuzzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|1/2/2024
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|16:04
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|3
|0
|3
|17:16
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
