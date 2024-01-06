When the New Jersey Devils take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toffoli stats and insights

Toffoli has scored in 12 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

He has four goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 97 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:05 Home W 4-2 1/3/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:48 Away W 6-3 12/30/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 15:55 Away L 5-2 12/29/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 13:05 Away W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.