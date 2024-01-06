The New Jersey Devils, with Tyler Toffoli, are in action Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Toffoli's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Toffoli has a goal in 12 games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 19 of 37 games this season, Toffoli has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 37 games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Toffoli goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 97 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+46) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 37 Games 5 28 Points 4 16 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

