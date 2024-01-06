Can we expect Tyson Foerster finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Calgary Flames at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • Foerster has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 120 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Home L 3-2 SO
1/2/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:53 Away L 5-2
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

