If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UC Davis and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UC Davis' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UC Davis ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 3-1 NR NR 255

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Davis' best wins

UC Davis' signature victory this season came against the North Dakota State Bison, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in the RPI. UC Davis took home the 68-53 win at a neutral site on November 14. Ty Johnson, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 28 points with three rebounds and two assists. Elijah Pepper also played a role with 24 points, zero rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

76-62 at home over UCSB (No. 243/RPI) on December 28

83-63 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 282/RPI) on January 4

79-78 at home over Pepperdine (No. 295/RPI) on November 9

71-46 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 30

82-61 on the road over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UC Davis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

UC Davis has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Aggies are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UC Davis has been handed the 282nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

When it comes to the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have six games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams over .500.

As far as UC Davis' upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UC Davis' next game

Matchup: UC Davis Aggies vs. CSU Northridge Matadors

UC Davis Aggies vs. CSU Northridge Matadors Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UC Davis games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.