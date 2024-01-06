When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UC Irvine be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 4-0 NR NR 67

UC Irvine's best wins

UC Irvine's best win this season came in a 70-60 victory on November 14 over the USC Trojans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI. Justin Hohn amassed a team-high 25 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the contest against USC.

Next best wins

77-71 over Toledo (No. 124/RPI) on November 22

75-67 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on January 4

91-74 at home over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on November 11

74-71 at home over UC Davis (No. 255/RPI) on January 6

83-68 over Rice (No. 263/RPI) on November 24

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

UC Irvine has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Anteaters have seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

UC Irvine has been given the 110th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Anteaters' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Irvine has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 12:00 AM ET

Friday, January 12 at 12:00 AM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

