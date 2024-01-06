Saturday's contest between the UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) and UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) matching up at Bren Events Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UC Irvine, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 76, UC Davis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-9.7)

UC Irvine (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

UC Irvine has gone 9-5-0 against the spread, while UC Davis' ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Anteaters are 7-7-0 and the Aggies are 4-7-0. UC Irvine is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while UC Davis has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (101st in college basketball).

UC Irvine records 37.7 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

UC Irvine hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) at a 37.6% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from deep.

The Anteaters average 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (74th in college basketball), and allow 86.1 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

UC Irvine forces 12.0 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (152nd in college basketball play).

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game, with a +97 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (231st in college basketball) and give up 65.9 per contest (73rd in college basketball).

UC Davis records 33.5 rebounds per game (309th in college basketball) while conceding 30.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

UC Davis connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) while shooting 36.7% from deep (67th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 30.6%.

UC Davis forces 14.4 turnovers per game (44th in college basketball) while committing 14.2 (336th in college basketball).

