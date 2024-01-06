How to Watch UC Irvine vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Aggies have taken four games in a row.
UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: Spectrum Sports
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- This season, the Anteaters have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
- In games UC Irvine shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Anteaters sit at 128th.
- The Anteaters record 12.4 more points per game (78.3) than the Aggies give up (65.9).
- When UC Irvine puts up more than 65.9 points, it is 10-1.
UC Davis Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.
- This season, UC Davis has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 203rd.
- The Aggies' 72.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters allow.
- When UC Davis gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 8-4.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UC Irvine has fared better at home this year, putting up 94.2 points per game, compared to 66.7 per game in road games.
- The Anteaters surrender 67.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67.7 away from home.
- In home games, UC Irvine is averaging 1.7 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (5.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (34.2%).
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison
- UC Davis scores 74.4 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
- At home the Aggies are conceding 64.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than they are away (70.6).
- At home, UC Davis sinks 7.4 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.6%).
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 73-66
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|W 75-56
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|CSU Fullerton
|W 75-67
|Bren Events Center
|1/6/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/18/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Bren Events Center
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|UCSB
|W 76-62
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 71-46
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Riverside
|W 83-63
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/11/2024
|CSU Northridge
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/13/2024
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|University Credit Union Center
