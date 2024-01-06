The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Aggies have taken four games in a row.

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV: Spectrum Sports

UC Irvine Stats Insights

This season, the Anteaters have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

In games UC Irvine shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Aggies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Anteaters sit at 128th.

The Anteaters record 12.4 more points per game (78.3) than the Aggies give up (65.9).

When UC Irvine puts up more than 65.9 points, it is 10-1.

UC Davis Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.

This season, UC Davis has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Aggies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 203rd.

The Aggies' 72.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters allow.

When UC Davis gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 8-4.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UC Irvine has fared better at home this year, putting up 94.2 points per game, compared to 66.7 per game in road games.

The Anteaters surrender 67.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67.7 away from home.

In home games, UC Irvine is averaging 1.7 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (5.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

UC Davis scores 74.4 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.

At home the Aggies are conceding 64.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than they are away (70.6).

At home, UC Davis sinks 7.4 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.6%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 UC Riverside W 73-66 Bren Events Center 12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield W 75-56 Icardo Center 1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton W 75-67 Bren Events Center 1/6/2024 UC Davis - Bren Events Center 1/12/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 1/18/2024 UCSD - Bren Events Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule