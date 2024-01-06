The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Aggies have taken four games in a row.

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: Spectrum Sports

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Anteaters have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.
  • In games UC Irvine shoots higher than 43.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Aggies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Anteaters sit at 128th.
  • The Anteaters record 12.4 more points per game (78.3) than the Aggies give up (65.9).
  • When UC Irvine puts up more than 65.9 points, it is 10-1.

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • The Aggies have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Anteaters have averaged.
  • This season, UC Davis has an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters sit at 203rd.
  • The Aggies' 72.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.3 the Anteaters allow.
  • When UC Davis gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 8-4.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UC Irvine has fared better at home this year, putting up 94.2 points per game, compared to 66.7 per game in road games.
  • The Anteaters surrender 67.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 67.7 away from home.
  • In home games, UC Irvine is averaging 1.7 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (5.9). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Davis scores 74.4 points per game at home, and 71.4 away.
  • At home the Aggies are conceding 64.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than they are away (70.6).
  • At home, UC Davis sinks 7.4 3-pointers per game, 0.2 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (33.6%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 UC Riverside W 73-66 Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield W 75-56 Icardo Center
1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton W 75-67 Bren Events Center
1/6/2024 UC Davis - Bren Events Center
1/12/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/18/2024 UCSD - Bren Events Center

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 UCSB W 76-62 University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 Cal Poly W 71-46 University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Riverside W 83-63 UCR Student Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
1/11/2024 CSU Northridge - University Credit Union Center
1/13/2024 CSU Bakersfield - University Credit Union Center

