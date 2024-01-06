The UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 3-0 Big West), who have won four straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on Spectrum Sports) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Irvine vs. UC Davis matchup.

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline UC Davis Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-9.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-9.5) 140.5 -600 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

UC Irvine has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Anteaters and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

UC Davis has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this year, four out of the Aggies' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.