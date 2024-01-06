UC Irvine vs. UC Davis January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) meeting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.
UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|85th
|79.3
|Points Scored
|71.8
|254th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|119th
|118th
|38.0
|Rebounds
|33.1
|319th
|132nd
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|262nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|33rd
|17.1
|Assists
|12.2
|274th
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.9
|350th
