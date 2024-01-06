Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 0-0 Big West) meeting the UC Davis Aggies (5-6, 0-0 Big West) at 4:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dean Keeler: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

Elijah Pepper: 20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ty Johnson: 16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Kane Milling: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Niko Rocak: 4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Leo DeBruhl: 6.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 85th 79.3 Points Scored 71.8 254th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 68.4 119th 118th 38.0 Rebounds 33.1 319th 132nd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 262nd 6.6 3pt Made 7.3 205th 33rd 17.1 Assists 12.2 274th 154th 11.5 Turnovers 14.9 350th

