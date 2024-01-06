2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCLA March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of UCLA and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000
How UCLA ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-3
|NR
|NR
|249
UCLA's best wins
UCLA's signature victory this season came against the Oregon State Beavers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in the RPI. UCLA secured the 69-62 win on the road on December 28. Adem Bona, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 13 points with eight rebounds and one assist. Dylan Andrews also played a part with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 66-65 at home over UC Riverside (No. 282/RPI) on November 30
- 68-50 at home over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on November 10
- 78-58 at home over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on November 15
- 75-44 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 350/RPI) on November 6
UCLA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UCLA is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UCLA has been given the 72nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Bruins have 11 games remaining against teams over .500. They have one upcoming game versus teams with worse records.
- UCLA has 12 games left to play this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UCLA's next game
- Matchup: Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN2
