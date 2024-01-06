If you're seeking bracketology analysis of UCLA and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UCLA's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How UCLA ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 249

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA's best wins

UCLA's signature victory this season came against the Oregon State Beavers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 156) in the RPI. UCLA secured the 69-62 win on the road on December 28. Adem Bona, in that signature victory, recorded a team-leading 13 points with eight rebounds and one assist. Dylan Andrews also played a part with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

66-65 at home over UC Riverside (No. 282/RPI) on November 30

68-50 at home over Lafayette (No. 319/RPI) on November 10

78-58 at home over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on November 15

75-44 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 350/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCLA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UCLA is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UCLA has been given the 72nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Bruins have 11 games remaining against teams over .500. They have one upcoming game versus teams with worse records.

UCLA has 12 games left to play this season, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCLA's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins

Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCLA games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.