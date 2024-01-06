Saturday's contest that pits the UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) versus the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM on January 6.

The game has no set line.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 73, Cal 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-5.2)

UCLA (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

UCLA has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Cal is 6-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bruins are 3-9-0 and the Golden Bears are 10-4-0. Over the past 10 games, UCLA has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Cal has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins are outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game with a +59 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.1 points per game (333rd in college basketball) and allow 61.9 per contest (14th in college basketball).

UCLA ranks 186th in the nation at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

UCLA hits 3.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 4.5 (354th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Bruins rank 293rd in college basketball by averaging 89.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 50th in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

UCLA and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bruins commit 11.7 per game (177th in college basketball) and force 11.7 (210th in college basketball action).

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears have a -28 scoring differential, falling short by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and are allowing 77.7 per contest to rank 319th in college basketball.

Cal wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It grabs 37.4 rebounds per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.6.

Cal connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball) at a 33.4% rate (195th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Cal has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball), 1.5 more than the 10.9 it forces (282nd in college basketball).

