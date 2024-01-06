The California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) will hope to end a five-game road slide when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games UCLA shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Bruins are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 145th.

The 66.1 points per game the Bruins put up are 11.6 fewer points than the Golden Bears give up (77.7).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.5% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 39.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Cal has a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.0% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears rank 127th.

The Golden Bears put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins allow to opponents.

When Cal allows fewer than 66.1 points, it is 2-1.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA posted 77.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.8 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Bruins gave up 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than when playing on the road (61.4).

When it comes to total threes made, UCLA performed better at home last year, draining 6.6 per game, compared to 5.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.9% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.1% clip in away games.

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cal averaged 60.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 56.6.

At home, the Golden Bears gave up 68.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.8.

At home, Cal sunk 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (4.3). Cal's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.4%) than away (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 @ Oregon State W 69-62 Gill Coliseum 12/30/2023 @ Oregon L 64-59 Matthew Knight Arena 1/3/2024 Stanford L 59-53 Pauley Pavilion 1/6/2024 Cal - Pauley Pavilion 1/11/2024 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center 1/14/2024 Washington - Pauley Pavilion

Cal Upcoming Schedule