UCLA vs. Cal: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCLA vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
UCLA vs. Cal Betting Trends
- UCLA has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Bruins' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Cal has compiled a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 14 times this season.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Oddsmakers rate UCLA much higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (113th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Bruins' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +12000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 12th-biggest change.
- UCLA has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking puts Cal 134th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 89th.
- The Golden Bears have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
