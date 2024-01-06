The UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Cal Moneyline

UCLA vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • UCLA has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Bruins' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Cal has compiled a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 14 times this season.

UCLA Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12000
  • Oddsmakers rate UCLA much higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (113th).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Bruins' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +12000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 12th-biggest change.
  • UCLA has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Cal Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking puts Cal 134th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 89th.
  • The Golden Bears have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

