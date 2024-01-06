The UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Cal Moneyline

UCLA vs. Cal Betting Trends

UCLA has covered five times in 14 games with a spread this season.

A total of four out of the Bruins' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

Cal has compiled a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 14 times this season.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Oddsmakers rate UCLA much higher (45th in the country) than the computer rankings do (113th).

Bookmakers have moved the Bruins' national championship odds down from +3000 at the start of the season to +12000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 12th-biggest change.

UCLA has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Cal 134th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 89th.

The Golden Bears have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

