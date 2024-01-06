UCLA vs. Cal January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) against the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12), at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UCLA vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
UCLA Players to Watch
- Sebastian Mack: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adem Bona: 12.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Will McClendon: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
UCLA vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|317th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|76.0
|158th
|14th
|62.0
|Points Allowed
|75.9
|294th
|179th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|37.6
|136th
|110th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|81st
|354th
|4.4
|3pt Made
|9.0
|63rd
|294th
|11.8
|Assists
|11.6
|306th
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|228th
