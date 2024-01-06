Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) against the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12), at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Information

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Sebastian Mack: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 12.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will McClendon: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

  • Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Cal Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank
317th 67.7 Points Scored 76.0 158th
14th 62.0 Points Allowed 75.9 294th
179th 36.8 Rebounds 37.6 136th
110th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st
354th 4.4 3pt Made 9.0 63rd
294th 11.8 Assists 11.6 306th
144th 11.4 Turnovers 12.3 228th

