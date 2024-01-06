Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) against the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12), at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA Players to Watch

Sebastian Mack: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Adem Bona: 12.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Will McClendon: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCLA vs. Cal Stat Comparison

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 317th 67.7 Points Scored 76.0 158th 14th 62.0 Points Allowed 75.9 294th 179th 36.8 Rebounds 37.6 136th 110th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st 354th 4.4 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 294th 11.8 Assists 11.6 306th 144th 11.4 Turnovers 12.3 228th

