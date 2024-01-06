The California Golden Bears (4-10, 0-3 Pac-12) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UCLA Bruins (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Pauley Pavilion as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCLA vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -6.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs Cal Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins have gone 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Cal has a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

UCLA has covered less often than Cal this year, putting up an ATS record of 5-7-0, as opposed to the 6-8-0 mark of Cal.

UCLA vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 2 16.7% 66.1 141.8 61.9 139.6 133.7 Cal 13 92.9% 75.7 141.8 77.7 139.6 145.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UCLA vs Cal Insights & Trends

The Bruins put up 11.6 fewer points per game (66.1) than the Golden Bears allow (77.7).

The Golden Bears put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 61.9 the Bruins allow to opponents.

Cal has put together a 6-7 ATS record and a 4-9 overall record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCLA vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 5-7-0 2-4 3-9-0 Cal 6-8-0 2-2 10-4-0

UCLA vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA Cal 17-0 Home Record 3-14 9-2 Away Record 0-12 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.