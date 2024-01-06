Saturday's contest at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) going head-to-head against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 74-71 win for UCSB, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Cal Poly projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against UCSB. The total is currently listed at 140.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 74, Cal Poly 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSB vs. Cal Poly

Pick ATS: Cal Poly (+7.5)



Cal Poly (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



UCSB has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Cal Poly, who is 7-6-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Gauchos' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Mustangs' games have gone over. The two teams score 145.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. UCSB is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while Cal Poly has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos' +58 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 75.4 per contest (280th in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game UCSB averages rank 111th in the country, and are 7.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect per contest.

UCSB hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Gauchos rank 51st in college basketball with 101.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 311th in college basketball defensively with 96.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UCSB has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (298th in college basketball play), 4.4 more than the 8.8 it forces on average (359th in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 65.5 points per game (342nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (253rd in college basketball). They have a -125 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Cal Poly falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.0 boards. It records 32.3 rebounds per game (339th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.3.

Cal Poly connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (334th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 30.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Cal Poly and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 12.4 per game (242nd in college basketball) and force 12.4 (158th in college basketball).

