The UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) will look to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Mustangs have also lost three games in a row.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSB Stats Insights

  • The Gauchos are shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • UCSB has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Gauchos are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 340th.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Gauchos record are six more points than the Mustangs allow (73.8).
  • When UCSB puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 4-3.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Gauchos have averaged.
  • This season, Cal Poly has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 285th.
  • The Mustangs average 9.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Gauchos give up (75.4).
  • Cal Poly is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSB scores 89.3 points per game in home games, compared to 69 points per game on the road, a difference of 20.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Gauchos have played better at home this year, surrendering 75.4 points per game, compared to 78.6 on the road.
  • UCSB is averaging 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 44% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 5.9 more threes and 19.8% points better than it is averaging away from home (3 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Cal Poly is scoring 72.5 points per game, 11.2 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).
  • At home, the Mustangs allow 71 points per game. On the road, they concede 78.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Cal Poly knocks down fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage on the road (26.4%) than at home (32.7%) as well.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ UC Davis L 76-62 University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside L 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UCSD L 79-72 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/11/2024 CSU Bakersfield - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/13/2024 Long Beach State - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 CSU Northridge L 83-73 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ UC Davis L 71-46 University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 Long Beach State L 89-82 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/6/2024 UCSB - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/11/2024 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/13/2024 UCSD - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

