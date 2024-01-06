The UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) will look to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Mustangs have also lost three games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSB Stats Insights

The Gauchos are shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

UCSB has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Gauchos are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 340th.

The 79.8 points per game the Gauchos record are six more points than the Mustangs allow (73.8).

When UCSB puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal Poly Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Gauchos have averaged.

This season, Cal Poly has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 285th.

The Mustangs average 9.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Gauchos give up (75.4).

Cal Poly is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

UCSB scores 89.3 points per game in home games, compared to 69 points per game on the road, a difference of 20.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Gauchos have played better at home this year, surrendering 75.4 points per game, compared to 78.6 on the road.

UCSB is averaging 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 44% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 5.9 more threes and 19.8% points better than it is averaging away from home (3 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

At home Cal Poly is scoring 72.5 points per game, 11.2 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).

At home, the Mustangs allow 71 points per game. On the road, they concede 78.3.

Beyond the arc, Cal Poly knocks down fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage on the road (26.4%) than at home (32.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 @ UC Davis L 76-62 University Credit Union Center 12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside L 79-77 UCR Student Recreation Center 1/4/2024 UCSD L 79-72 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 1/11/2024 CSU Bakersfield - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/13/2024 Long Beach State - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule