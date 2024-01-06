How to Watch UCSB vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) will look to end a three-game losing run when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Mustangs have also lost three games in a row.
UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UCSB Stats Insights
- The Gauchos are shooting 51.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- UCSB has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Gauchos are the 108th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 340th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Gauchos record are six more points than the Mustangs allow (73.8).
- When UCSB puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 4-3.
Cal Poly Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Gauchos have averaged.
- This season, Cal Poly has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 340th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 285th.
- The Mustangs average 9.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than the Gauchos give up (75.4).
- Cal Poly is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison
- UCSB scores 89.3 points per game in home games, compared to 69 points per game on the road, a difference of 20.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Gauchos have played better at home this year, surrendering 75.4 points per game, compared to 78.6 on the road.
- UCSB is averaging 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 44% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 5.9 more threes and 19.8% points better than it is averaging away from home (3 threes per game, 24.2% three-point percentage).
Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison
- At home Cal Poly is scoring 72.5 points per game, 11.2 more than it is averaging on the road (61.3).
- At home, the Mustangs allow 71 points per game. On the road, they concede 78.3.
- Beyond the arc, Cal Poly knocks down fewer triples on the road (4.6 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage on the road (26.4%) than at home (32.7%) as well.
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Davis
|L 76-62
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|L 79-77
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UCSD
|L 79-72
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/13/2024
|Long Beach State
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 83-73
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Davis
|L 71-46
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|Long Beach State
|L 89-82
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|UCSB
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/13/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
