Two struggling teams square off when the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Gauchos will look to a three-game losing streak versus the Mustangs, losers of three in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UCSB vs. Cal Poly matchup in this article.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCSB Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM UCSB (-7.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCSB (-7.5) 140.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

UCSB has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

So far this season, seven out of the Gauchos' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Cal Poly has put together a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of seven Mustangs games this year have hit the over.

