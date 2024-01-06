For bracketology insights around UCSB and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-3 NR NR 243

UCSB's best wins

In its best victory of the season, UCSB beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in a 70-59 win on November 29. Ajay Mitchell, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Northern Arizona, dropped 25 points, while Josh Pierre-Louis was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

69-65 on the road over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on November 27

68-59 over Loyola Marymount (No. 260/RPI) on December 16

94-81 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on December 20

96-72 at home over Le Moyne (No. 294/RPI) on November 19

61-52 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on January 6

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

The Gauchos have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UCSB gets the 287th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

As far as the Gauchos' upcoming schedule, they have seven games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing UCSB's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

UCSB Gauchos vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

