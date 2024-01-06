UCSB vs. Cal Poly January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) facing the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UCSB (-7.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: ESPN+
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Paul Bizimana: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
UCSB vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|67th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|65.5
|342nd
|280th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|253rd
|111th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|32.3
|339th
|287th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|308th
|289th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|5.3
|334th
|104th
|15
|Assists
|9.2
|359th
|298th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|242nd
