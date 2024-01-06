Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) facing the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Kobe Sanders: 18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joel Armotrading: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Paul Bizimana: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank
67th 79.8 Points Scored 65.5 342nd
280th 75.4 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd
111th 38.2 Rebounds 32.3 339th
287th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th
289th 6.2 3pt Made 5.3 334th
104th 15 Assists 9.2 359th
298th 13.2 Turnovers 12.4 242nd

