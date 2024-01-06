Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) facing the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 10.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Joel Armotrading: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Paul Bizimana: 5.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 67th 79.8 Points Scored 65.5 342nd 280th 75.4 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd 111th 38.2 Rebounds 32.3 339th 287th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th 289th 6.2 3pt Made 5.3 334th 104th 15 Assists 9.2 359th 298th 13.2 Turnovers 12.4 242nd

