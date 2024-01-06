Two sliding teams meet when the UCSB Gauchos (7-6, 0-3 Big West) visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-11, 0-3 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The Mustangs are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to halt a three-game losing streak against the Gauchos, who have lost three straight. The over/under is 140.5 in the matchup.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -7.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

The Gauchos are 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Cal Poly's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 7 63.6% 79.8 145.3 75.4 149.2 147.1 Cal Poly 6 46.2% 65.5 145.3 73.8 149.2 135.8

Additional UCSB vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The Gauchos record 6.0 more points per game (79.8) than the Mustangs give up (73.8).

UCSB has a 1-4 record against the spread and a 4-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

The Mustangs' 65.5 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 75.4 the Gauchos give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.4 points, Cal Poly is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 3-8-0 1-3 6-5-0 Cal Poly 7-6-0 6-3 7-6-0

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits

UCSB Cal Poly 5-2 Home Record 3-3 1-4 Away Record 0-7 1-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 89.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

