Saturday's game that pits the UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) against the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) at Titan Gym has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of UCSD. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, CSU Fullerton is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against UCSD. The two sides are projected to exceed the 137.5 total.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

Titan Gym Line: UCSD -2.5

UCSD -2.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): UCSD -145, CSU Fullerton +120

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 70, CSU Fullerton 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton

Pick ATS: CSU Fullerton (+2.5)



CSU Fullerton (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



UCSD is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to CSU Fullerton's 7-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tritons are 5-7-0 and the Titans are 6-6-0. The two teams score 144.3 points per game, 6.8 more points than this matchup's total. UCSD has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 contests. CSU Fullerton has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Other College Basketball Predictions

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.6 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and allow 68.1 per outing (108th in college basketball).

UCSD pulls down 34.9 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball) compared to the 35.3 of its opponents.

UCSD connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball) while shooting 34.3% from deep (157th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 33.5%.

The Tritons' 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 87th in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 138th in college basketball.

UCSD wins the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 9.4 (23rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans put up 67.7 points per game (321st in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a -9 scoring differential.

CSU Fullerton records 33.5 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball) while conceding 35.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

CSU Fullerton hits 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.9 (314th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

CSU Fullerton and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Titans commit 12.9 per game (285th in college basketball) and force 12.8 (114th in college basketball).

