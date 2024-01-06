The UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) travel in Big West action versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCSD Stats Insights

This season, the Tritons have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.

UCSD has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tritons sit at 247th.

The 76.6 points per game the Tritons put up are 8.3 more points than the Titans give up (68.3).

UCSD is 8-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

CSU Fullerton has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.

The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 245th.

The Titans average just 0.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tritons allow (68.1).

CSU Fullerton has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

UCSD is averaging 84.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69 points per contest.

Defensively the Tritons have been better in home games this year, ceding 65.1 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.

In home games, UCSD is making 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.1) than away from home (9.3). However, it has a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

At home CSU Fullerton is putting up 76.4 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging away (61.3).

At home the Titans are conceding 58.2 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are away (72.4).

CSU Fullerton drains more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (4.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (28.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Cal L 71-67 Haas Pavilion 12/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 76-64 LionTree Arena 1/4/2024 @ UCSB W 79-72 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/6/2024 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym 1/11/2024 Long Beach State - LionTree Arena 1/13/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule