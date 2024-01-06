How to Watch UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) travel in Big West action versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UCSD Stats Insights
- This season, the Tritons have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
- UCSD has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tritons sit at 247th.
- The 76.6 points per game the Tritons put up are 8.3 more points than the Titans give up (68.3).
- UCSD is 8-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- CSU Fullerton has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.
- The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 245th.
- The Titans average just 0.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tritons allow (68.1).
- CSU Fullerton has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
UCSD Home & Away Comparison
- UCSD is averaging 84.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tritons have been better in home games this year, ceding 65.1 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.
- In home games, UCSD is making 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.1) than away from home (9.3). However, it has a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison
- At home CSU Fullerton is putting up 76.4 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging away (61.3).
- At home the Titans are conceding 58.2 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are away (72.4).
- CSU Fullerton drains more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (4.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (28.1%).
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Cal
|L 71-67
|Haas Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 76-64
|LionTree Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ UCSB
|W 79-72
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|1/11/2024
|Long Beach State
|-
|LionTree Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 81-71
|Titan Gym
|12/31/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 63-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|L 75-67
|Bren Events Center
|1/6/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Titan Gym
|1/13/2024
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|1/18/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|Titan Gym
