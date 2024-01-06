The UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) travel in Big West action versus the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSD Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tritons have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have made.
  • UCSD has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tritons sit at 247th.
  • The 76.6 points per game the Tritons put up are 8.3 more points than the Titans give up (68.3).
  • UCSD is 8-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • CSU Fullerton has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tritons sit at 245th.
  • The Titans average just 0.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Tritons allow (68.1).
  • CSU Fullerton has an 8-2 record when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSD is averaging 84.1 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Tritons have been better in home games this year, ceding 65.1 points per game, compared to 70.8 on the road.
  • In home games, UCSD is making 0.2 fewer treys per game (9.1) than away from home (9.3). However, it has a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

  • At home CSU Fullerton is putting up 76.4 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging away (61.3).
  • At home the Titans are conceding 58.2 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they are away (72.4).
  • CSU Fullerton drains more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (4.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (28.1%).

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Cal L 71-67 Haas Pavilion
12/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 76-64 LionTree Arena
1/4/2024 @ UCSB W 79-72 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/6/2024 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
1/11/2024 Long Beach State - LionTree Arena
1/13/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Long Beach State L 81-71 Titan Gym
12/31/2023 @ Hawaii W 63-61 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Irvine L 75-67 Bren Events Center
1/6/2024 UCSD - Titan Gym
1/13/2024 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
1/18/2024 UC Davis - Titan Gym

