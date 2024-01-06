For bracketology insights around UCSD and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UCSD ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 3-0 NR NR 186

UCSD's best wins

UCSD beat the No. 139-ranked (according to the RPI) CSU Fullerton Titans, 76-58, on January 6, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was the top scorer in the signature win over CSU Fullerton, dropping 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

69-63 at home over San Diego (No. 171/RPI) on November 11

95-87 at home over Denver (No. 225/RPI) on November 6

79-72 on the road over UCSB (No. 243/RPI) on January 4

83-52 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 322/RPI) on December 18

76-64 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 327/RPI) on December 28

UCSD's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Tritons have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

UCSD has the 210th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Tritons' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

UCSD's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCSD's next game

Matchup: UCSD Tritons vs. Long Beach State Beach

UCSD Tritons vs. Long Beach State Beach Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

