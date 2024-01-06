The UCSD Tritons (8-6, 2-0 Big West) hit the road in Big West action against the CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 1-2 Big West) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tritons are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup's over/under is set at 137.5.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSD -2.5 137.5

UCSD vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tritons have put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

UCSD has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Tritons.

CSU Fullerton's ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

This year, the Titans have won two of nine games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that CSU Fullerton has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSD 7 58.3% 76.6 144.3 68.1 136.4 143.7 CSU Fullerton 7 53.8% 67.7 144.3 68.3 136.4 138.3

Additional UCSD vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends

The Tritons score 76.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 68.3 the Titans allow.

When UCSD totals more than 68.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Titans put up an average of 67.7 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Tritons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, CSU Fullerton is 2-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSD 8-4-0 4-1 5-7-0 CSU Fullerton 7-6-0 6-5 6-6-0

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits

UCSD CSU Fullerton 6-1 Home Record 4-1 2-4 Away Record 3-5 5-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 84.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

