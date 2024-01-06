Saturday's game features the Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) and the UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) matching up at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (on January 6) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-76 win for Bryant, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UMBC vs. Bryant Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

UMBC vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 81, UMBC 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. Bryant

Computer Predicted Spread: Bryant (-5.2)

Bryant (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 156.7

UMBC has a 6-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Bryant, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Retrievers are 11-2-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the last 10 contests, UMBC has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Bryant has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers' -75 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.0 points per game (86th in college basketball) while allowing 84.0 per contest (359th in college basketball).

UMBC ranks 176th in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 39.0 its opponents average.

UMBC hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

The Retrievers rank 234th in college basketball by averaging 92.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 335th in college basketball, allowing 98.4 points per 100 possessions.

UMBC has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.4 per game (342nd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (255th in college basketball).

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 79.5 points per game, 75th in college basketball, and giving up 76.7 per outing, 303rd in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential.

Bryant loses the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It collects 37.3 rebounds per game, 148th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 45.2.

Bryant makes 9.9 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.6% from beyond the arc (71st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

Bryant forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball).

