The UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It will air at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN+

UMBC Stats Insights

This season, the Retrievers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

UMBC has a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 148th.

The 79.0 points per game the Retrievers average are only 2.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (76.7).

When UMBC puts up more than 76.7 points, it is 5-5.

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Retrievers have given up to their opponents.

Bryant is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 237th.

The Bulldogs score just 4.5 fewer points per game (79.5) than the Retrievers give up to opponents (84.0).

Bryant has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC is putting up 81.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 76.6 points per contest.

The Retrievers are ceding 78.9 points per game this season at home, which is 9.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (88.5).

When it comes to three-pointers, UMBC has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

At home Bryant is putting up 95.6 points per game, 27.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.2).

At home the Bulldogs are giving up 72.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they are on the road (77.3).

At home, Bryant sinks 13.2 triples per game, 5.1 more than it averages away (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (46.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's L 66-60 Yanitelli Center 12/20/2023 @ Iowa L 103-81 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 12/29/2023 American L 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/6/2024 Bryant - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/11/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium 1/13/2024 @ UMass-Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule