The UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It will air at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMBC vs. Bryant Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UMBC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Retrievers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • UMBC has a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Retrievers are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 148th.
  • The 79.0 points per game the Retrievers average are only 2.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (76.7).
  • When UMBC puts up more than 76.7 points, it is 5-5.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Retrievers have given up to their opponents.
  • Bryant is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 237th.
  • The Bulldogs score just 4.5 fewer points per game (79.5) than the Retrievers give up to opponents (84.0).
  • Bryant has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMBC is putting up 81.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 76.6 points per contest.
  • The Retrievers are ceding 78.9 points per game this season at home, which is 9.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (88.5).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, UMBC has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Bryant is putting up 95.6 points per game, 27.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.2).
  • At home the Bulldogs are giving up 72.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they are on the road (77.3).
  • At home, Bryant sinks 13.2 triples per game, 5.1 more than it averages away (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (46.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Saint Peter's L 66-60 Yanitelli Center
12/20/2023 @ Iowa L 103-81 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 American L 87-85 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/6/2024 Bryant - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/11/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/13/2024 @ UMass-Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Towson W 101-93 UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Drexel W 104-86 Chace Athletic Center
12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss L 95-78 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/11/2024 Binghamton - Chace Athletic Center
1/13/2024 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.