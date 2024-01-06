How to Watch UMBC vs. Bryant on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMBC Retrievers (5-10, 0-0 America East) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Bryant Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It will air at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMBC vs. Bryant Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMBC Stats Insights
- This season, the Retrievers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- UMBC has a 5-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
- The Retrievers are the 176th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 148th.
- The 79.0 points per game the Retrievers average are only 2.3 more points than the Bulldogs allow (76.7).
- When UMBC puts up more than 76.7 points, it is 5-5.
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Retrievers have given up to their opponents.
- Bryant is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 237th.
- The Bulldogs score just 4.5 fewer points per game (79.5) than the Retrievers give up to opponents (84.0).
- Bryant has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.0 points.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- UMBC is putting up 81.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 76.6 points per contest.
- The Retrievers are ceding 78.9 points per game this season at home, which is 9.6 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (88.5).
- When it comes to three-pointers, UMBC has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- At home Bryant is putting up 95.6 points per game, 27.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.2).
- At home the Bulldogs are giving up 72.2 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they are on the road (77.3).
- At home, Bryant sinks 13.2 triples per game, 5.1 more than it averages away (8.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (46.5%) than on the road (30.2%).
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|L 66-60
|Yanitelli Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|American
|L 87-85
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/6/2024
|Bryant
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|@ UMass-Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Towson
|W 101-93
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drexel
|W 104-86
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 95-78
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/11/2024
|Binghamton
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
