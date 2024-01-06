Saturday's America East schedule includes the UMBC Retrievers (5-9, 0-0 America East) facing the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMBC vs. Bryant Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMBC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Bryce Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMBC vs. Bryant Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Bryant AVG Bryant Rank 98th 78.6 Points Scored 79.6 80th 358th 83.8 Points Allowed 75.4 286th 188th 36.6 Rebounds 37.5 140th 241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.6 339th 149th 7.8 3pt Made 9.8 24th 216th 13.1 Assists 15.4 85th 338th 14.4 Turnovers 11.9 196th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.