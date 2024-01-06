UMBC vs. Bryant January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the UMBC Retrievers (5-9, 0-0 America East) facing the Bryant Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 America East) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMBC vs. Bryant Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMBC Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 17.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Connor Withers: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UMBC vs. Bryant Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|98th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|79.6
|80th
|358th
|83.8
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|286th
|188th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|37.5
|140th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|339th
|149th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|9.8
|24th
|216th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.4
|85th
|338th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.