Saturday's contest between the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) and Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) squaring off at Galen Center has a projected final score of 77-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of USC, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no set line.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

USC vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 77, Stanford 75

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Stanford

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-1.7)

USC (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

USC's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, while Stanford's is 7-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Trojans are 9-2-0 and the Cardinal are 8-4-0. In the past 10 contests, USC has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Stanford has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball while giving up 74.7 per outing to rank 271st in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential overall.

USC grabs 36.3 rebounds per game (196th in college basketball) compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

USC hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (103rd in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The Trojans rank 156th in college basketball by averaging 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 244th in college basketball, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

USC has committed 1.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (312th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (160th in college basketball).

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal put up 78.2 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (241st in college basketball). They have a +59 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Stanford accumulates rank 211th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 36.2.

Stanford makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc (56th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 32.7%.

Stanford has committed 1.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (290th in college basketball).

