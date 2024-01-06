Pac-12 foes meet when the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) welcome in the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Galen Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games USC shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.

The Cardinal are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 195th.

The Trojans put up just 4.3 more points per game (77.9) than the Cardinal give up (73.6).

USC is 6-4 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Stanford Stats Insights

The Cardinal are shooting 47.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Stanford has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.

The Cardinal are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 162nd.

The Cardinal's 78.2 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 74.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Stanford has a 5-4 record when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

Offensively USC has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game in away games.

The Trojans are ceding 72.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.5).

When playing at home, USC is draining 0.5 more threes per game (9.0) than in away games (8.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (35.4%).

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stanford put up 73.3 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).

In 2022-23, the Cardinal gave up 11.0 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (75.3).

Stanford sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (36.6%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 @ Oregon L 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena 12/30/2023 @ Oregon State L 86-70 Gill Coliseum 1/3/2024 Cal W 82-74 Galen Center 1/6/2024 Stanford - Galen Center 1/10/2024 Washington State - Galen Center 1/13/2024 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

Stanford Upcoming Schedule