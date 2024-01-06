Pac-12 foes meet when the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) welcome in the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Galen Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • In games USC shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
  • The Cardinal are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 195th.
  • The Trojans put up just 4.3 more points per game (77.9) than the Cardinal give up (73.6).
  • USC is 6-4 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Stanford Stats Insights

  • The Cardinal are shooting 47.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Stanford has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.
  • The Cardinal are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 162nd.
  • The Cardinal's 78.2 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 74.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • Stanford has a 5-4 record when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively USC has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game in away games.
  • The Trojans are ceding 72.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.5).
  • When playing at home, USC is draining 0.5 more threes per game (9.0) than in away games (8.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (35.4%).

Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stanford put up 73.3 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinal gave up 11.0 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (75.3).
  • Stanford sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (36.6%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ Oregon L 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oregon State L 86-70 Gill Coliseum
1/3/2024 Cal W 82-74 Galen Center
1/6/2024 Stanford - Galen Center
1/10/2024 Washington State - Galen Center
1/13/2024 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Arizona State L 76-73 Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 Arizona W 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ UCLA W 59-53 Pauley Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ USC - Galen Center
1/11/2024 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
1/14/2024 Utah - Maples Pavilion

