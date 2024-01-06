How to Watch USC vs. Stanford on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pac-12 foes meet when the USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) welcome in the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Galen Center, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
USC vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Cardinal have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- In games USC shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-4 overall.
- The Cardinal are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 195th.
- The Trojans put up just 4.3 more points per game (77.9) than the Cardinal give up (73.6).
- USC is 6-4 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Stanford Stats Insights
- The Cardinal are shooting 47.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 42.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- Stanford has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.9% from the field.
- The Cardinal are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Trojans sit at 162nd.
- The Cardinal's 78.2 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 74.7 the Trojans give up to opponents.
- Stanford has a 5-4 record when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively USC has played better when playing at home this season, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game in away games.
- The Trojans are ceding 72.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 7.0 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (79.5).
- When playing at home, USC is draining 0.5 more threes per game (9.0) than in away games (8.5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in away games (35.4%).
Stanford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stanford put up 73.3 points per game last season, 4.1 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).
- In 2022-23, the Cardinal gave up 11.0 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than on the road (75.3).
- Stanford sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than on the road (36.6%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 86-70
|Gill Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Cal
|W 82-74
|Galen Center
|1/6/2024
|Stanford
|-
|Galen Center
|1/10/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Galen Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Arizona State
|L 76-73
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Arizona
|W 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|@ UCLA
|W 59-53
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|Utah
|-
|Maples Pavilion
