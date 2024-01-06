The USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) play the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Stanford matchup.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Stanford Moneyline

USC vs. Stanford Betting Trends

USC has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Trojans' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Stanford has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of nine Cardinal games this year have gone over the point total.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +9000

+9000 USC is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), much higher than its computer rankings (88th).

The Trojans have experienced the 16th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3000 at the start of the season to +9000.

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.1%.

Stanford Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The Cardinal have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.

The implied probability of Stanford winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

