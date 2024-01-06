USC vs. Stanford: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The USC Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) play the Stanford Cardinal (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Stanford matchup.
USC vs. Stanford Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
USC vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
USC vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- USC has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Trojans' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
- Stanford has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of nine Cardinal games this year have gone over the point total.
USC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +9000
- USC is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), much higher than its computer rankings (88th).
- The Trojans have experienced the 16th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +3000 at the start of the season to +9000.
- USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.1%.
Stanford Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The Cardinal have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +15000 at the start of the season to +15000.
- The implied probability of Stanford winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
